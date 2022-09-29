LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — One of nine suspects charged in a 2020 Lawrence County homicide has reached a plea deal for her role in the case.

Last week Siera Dunham plead guilty to robbery and stealing charges for the death of Sarah Pasco. All other charges against her were dropped as part of the plea deal.

A judge sentenced Dunham to 20 years in prison for the crime. Her case was moved to Jasper County on a change of venue.

Dunham was 18-years-old when Pasco and another woman were kidnapped in August 2020 and forced into an abandoned well. Both women were shot, Pasco died, the other woman survived.

Dunham is the 7th suspect to enter a plea deal in this case.