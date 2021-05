ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a hiker was shot by a hunter mistaking him for a turkey.

Last Saturday, May 8, the St. Charles County Police Department responded to the Lewis and Clark Trail around 12:20 p.m. to investigate a hunting-related accident.

When authorities arrived, they learned a hunter accidently shot a hiker thinking they were a turkey.

The hiker was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.