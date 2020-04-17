Highway patrol troop finds humor in a burning trailer full of raw chicken

NEW CAMBRIA, Mo. — A comical tweet posted by group B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol involved 42,000 pounds of chicken.

Near New Cambria, A truck caught fire and took the highway down to one lane.

The driver was not injured and was able to pull over on the sholder and disconnect his tractor from the trailor. The highway patrol commented that the chicken in the truck is now “well done.”

Troop B says the fire was most likely caused by issues with the rear duals in the trailer.

Troopers are on the scene of this fire on WB 36 near New Cambria. One lane of traffic is open. The driver was not injured. The truck was loaded with about 42,000 lbs. of raw chicken. It’s now well done. #Fire pic.twitter.com/7qzmbp5Gnf — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) April 17, 2020

video of the fire was also posted of the truck.