Highway patrol troop finds humor in a burning trailer full of raw chicken

NEW CAMBRIA, Mo. — A comical tweet posted by group B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol involved 42,000 pounds of chicken.
Near New Cambria, A truck caught fire and took the highway down to one lane.
The driver was not injured and was able to pull over on the sholder and disconnect his tractor from the trailor. The highway patrol commented that the chicken in the truck is now “well done.”
Troop B says the fire was most likely caused by issues with the rear duals in the trailer.
video of the fire was also posted of the truck.