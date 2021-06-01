Highway Patrol reports six holiday weekend fatalities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says four people died on Missouri roadways during the Memorial Day weekend, and two others died on the water.

The patrol on Tuesday released details of the three-day weekend that began Saturday and ended Monday. The patrol cited 270 accidents on roads, and 10 involving boats. The agency says 112 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated, and eight others were arrested for boating while intoxicated. The patrol also reported 79 drug-related arrests — 77 on the roads and two on water.

The water deaths included a drowning on Saturday in Iron County and a fatal boating accident Sunday on a lake in Maries County.