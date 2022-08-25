RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Work is underway at Big Cedar Lodge as they prepare to open the new Thunder Ridge Arena.

“There’s a lot going on out here and it’s super exciting to see it all come together,” Bass Pro Hospitality Senior Public Relations Manager Janet Glaser said. “The arena is set to hold up to 50,000 people. The previous seating capacity was 10,000. So we’re upgrading that to 50,000.”

Construction crews are working on digging up dirt, putting down grass, and pouring concrete to build the arena, which sits just off of Highway 86 near Big Cedar’s Shooting Academy.

“We’re making different diversions of that road to make sure that traffic can easily turn into the shooting academy and eventually Thunder Ridge Arena,” Glaser said.

To accommodate for 50,000 visitors, Bass Pro is also adding several parking lots. To keep the nature views visible, the parking lots will be tucked away.

“The different parking lots are perfectly situated to make sure that traffic keeps flowing,” Glaser said.

The opening of the arena is October First, but the arena will also be home to Missouri Thunder, Bass Pros Professional Bull Riding Team. Missouri Thunder will host Thunder Days in late September. The next big thing coming to the arena will be Garth Brooks, who is the official opener of the arena.

“It just gives us more opportunities to travel to see Branson and spend more time down here,” Sandy Williams said. She travels from Lake of the Ozarks to enjoy Branson and is a huge Garth Brooks fan.

Tickets for Garth Brooks go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase them online on Ticketmaster’s website.