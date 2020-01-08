Henry County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for threatening to kill prosecutor

CLINTON, Mo. (WDAF)– A Clinton man was sentenced to a decade behind bars for threatening to kill a prosecuting attorney after he was found guilty of negligence in his infant daughter’s death.

Richard McNabb, 37, was sentenced Jan. 3 to 10 years in prison for threatening to kill Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Shields.

McNabb was originally charged in 2014 after his four-month-old daughter was found dead. McNabb told officers that he fell asleep on the child and when he woke up she was not breathing. For that case, he was convicted of neglect of a child and sentenced to ten years in prison.

On Jan. 3 2017, McNabb told family members that he had a gun and was going to kill the prosecutor. He also made threats to harm himself. Family members contacted law enforcement.

McNabb was later arrested and investigators found a rifle on the back porch of a home near Shields’ house.

During sentencing, Shields said, “I served in the armed forces and worked as a police officer before becoming a prosecutor. When I went to work, I willingly accepted the risks inherent to those professions. I knew that bad things could happen to me. I went anyway. Richard McNabb took that danger to my home and family.”

The case was prosecuted by Myles Perry, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Platte County. The case was moved to Vernon County in order to ensure a fair trial.