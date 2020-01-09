Head-on crash claims life of elderly Columbus woman, second woman seriously hurt

by: Erin Sullivan

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks (KODE). – An elderly Columbus woman is dead, and another is seriously injured, after a car crash involving a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:40 AM Wednesday, one mile east of Highway 69 in Cherokee County.

A semi heading westbound tried to pass another semi without enough clearance. The semi crashed head-on into an eastbound car, driven by 84-year-old Lois McCoy, of Columbus.

McCoy was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her passenger, 84-year-old Darline Mitchell of Columbus, was also taken a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

