Hawley opposes effort to remove Confederate names from military bases

(Missourinet)– U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, says he has voted against an amendment that would require the U.S. military to rename 10 Confederate-named bases. Hawley says Congress should not be mandating the renaming of military installations.
Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren offered the measure. It was part of an annual military spending bill approved by the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee this week.
Hawley has instead offered an amendment to undo Warren’s effort.
The death of George Floyd of Minnesota has reignited the debate about Confederate monuments and whether they are a symbol of racism. Floyd, an African American man, died after having his neck pinned to the ground by a white police officer. His death has sparked protests nationwide and beyond about police violence, especially targeting the African American community.
