EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — One of the Ozarks’ most haunted hotel destinations is planning to welcome guests back.

The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs will open again on May 15.

Guests will only be able to stay over the weekends for now.

They’ll be asked to wear a mask and the hotel will only hold half its usual capacity.

A long list of other precautions are in place, in an effort to follow orders from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.