HARRISON, Ark. — One individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in Harrison, Arkansas.

According to the Harrison, Arkansas Facebook page, no information has been released to local officials about the patient, but they are in contact with the Department of Health and medical leaders in the community.

Residents have been asked to practice social distancing and to call the Arkansas Department of Health Call Center at 1-800-803-7847 with any questions about COVID-19.