Greitens’ re-emergence fuels speculation of a comeback

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has re-emerged after nearly two years out of the public eye, fueling speculation that his resignation after a tawdry scandal hasn’t killed his political aspirations.

He won’t run for governor this year, not at least as a Republican. The filing deadline was Tuesday. But Greitens could run as an independent, if he can gather 10,000 petition signatures by late July.

Local media have mentioned him as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate. Greitens has said only that “anything is possible.” He resigned in June 2018 in the midst of investigations over an extramarital affair and campaign finance issues.