Grandview man charged with kidnapping, rape after meeting multiple women on Craigslist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– A Grandview man is behind bars, connected to a series of crimes against women.

Jackson County prosecutors on Sunday charged Kevin W. March with first-degree robbery, four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree sodomy, rape or attempted rape and third-degree assault.

These incidents happened from June 2019 to January 2020.

They involved three unrelated women. Two of those women said they met March on Craigslist.

“Even if you think it’s the man of your life, don’t do it,” Neighbor Paul Meents said.

Meents lives across from a wooded area on Longview Road, where someone found a woman handcuffed to a tree in June of last year.

Court records state, March gagged the victim with her shirt and tied the gag around her head, covered her head, like a hood, and duct taped her hands and feet.

“Why would you do that to someone – take away their rights? That’s inhumane to degrade someone that much and then tie them around a tree in some woods,” Neighbor Tatyana Roden said. “They have family, she might have had children. They just ruined their life like that.”

They met on Craigslist and decided to meet in person. The victim told police March forced her to ingest drugs.

Then, they committed two burglaries. One, where March forced the victim with a handgun.

March forced her to disrobe, put her in the trunk of her own car and drove around all day, according to court records.

He finally left the victim in the wooded area and drove away in her car.

Police spotted the victim’s vehicle headed south on Paseo. Authorities said, March led police on a chase through Kansas City, Mo. clocking speeds of 120MPH.

March eventually came to a rolling stop on N I-435, just south of Gregory Blvd. He was arrested and identified as being March.

Danielle Roden and her sister Tatyana live right down the street where the victim was found.

“You hear a countdown happening,” Danielle said. “That’s what it feels like and then I’m next. That’s what it feels like.”

In January of this year, an unrelated woman said March stole her car, assaulted her and held her against her will at an apartment building on Newton Avenue in Kansas City.

She and March also met on Craigslist.

“I think meeting online is really dangerous because you really don’t know that person,” Danielle said.

“Always know who you’re talking to first, at least for several months before you try and meet up with them,” Tatyana said. “And always carry mace, pocket knife, something to keep you safe.”

The victim said she confronted March about the stolen vehicle. That’s when he put a black pellet gun to the side of her head, fired several pellets and punched her face several times.

She also tells police, March tied her up and put her in the shower at her own apartment.

The victims said she freed herself and when she looked through the bathroom door she saw March performing a sexual act with an unknown woman in her bed.

“I think that’s really sick,” Danielle said.

A different woman said she was staying at an extended stay hotel near I-435 & Holmes in late January. Court records show, an unknown man, later identified as March, offered her a ride.

After the victim accepted, she says he forced her to take meth and perform sexual acts on him and others at several locations on January 26, 2020.

March denies physically restraining or raping these women. He is currently being held on $500,000 bond.