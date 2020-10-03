Governor’s office won’t disclose number of infected staffers

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — As Missouri Gov. Mike Parson continues to recover from the coronavirus, his office is declining to say how many members of his staff also have tested positive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, has not responded to several requests for information on staff illnesses. Jones hasn’t responded to an inquiry from The Associated Press.

The decision not to provide information on illnesses within the office differs from the practice of other state agencies that have routinely reported case numbers since the pandemic began.

Parson and his wife tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither has developed serious symptoms.