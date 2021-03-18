Governor Parson announces accelerated dates for vaccine availability

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a press briefing on March 18, 2021 Governor Parson announced Phase 2 of the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine rollout will take place on Monday, March 29, 2021, and Phase 3 on Friday, April 9, 2021.

When we activated Tier 3, we said we would be able to activate Phase 2 within 45 days of March 15. However, with the progress we’re currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 18, 2021

“With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan,” Governor Parson said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.”

Activation of Phase 2 is estimated to extend vaccine eligibility to approximately 880,000 Missourians including those employed in construction, critical manufacturing, higher education, and remaining food and agriculture sectors. This also includes homeless and disproportionately affected populations with an emphasis on racial and ethnic minorities, among others.

Full Phase 2 eligibility can be found here.

According to the briefing, Phase 3 will be open to all Missouri adults, extending vaccine eligibility to an estimated 1.1 million Missourians who were not activated under any other tier or phase.

Phase 3 will be open to ALL Missouri adults.



Combined, Phases 2 & 3 will make approximately 2 million MORE Missourians eligible to be vaccinated. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 18, 2021

A complete list of populations included in each phase as well as activation status is available at MOStopsCOVID.com/priority.