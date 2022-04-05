JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Parson has ordered the Capitol dome to be lit teal in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

Beginning April 6 at sunrise and ending at sunrise on April 7, the dome will be lighted teal.

“We light the Capitol teal to call attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month and in solidarity with all who have been victims of sexual assault and those who bravely fight against this horrendous crime,” Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson said. “By being responsive to victims in our criminal justice system and throughout society, we not only show them our support, we help prevent criminals from assaulting again and hurting additional victims.”