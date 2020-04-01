Governor Parson announces possible budget shortfall in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — But we are already seeng the spread of COVID-19 have an economic toll on the state of Missouri.

In Governor Mike Parson’s daily press briefing on April 1, he warns there could be $500 million budget shortfall for the current fiscal year.

He also announced a freeze of approximately $180 million. This will stop the money from going to state agencies and programs.

The cuts will help make up for lost revenue and also allow the state to purchase more personal protective equipment.

The spending reductions include a cut in spending for higher education and workforce development. Other impacted departments include the Department of Transportation, Office of Administration and the Department of Natural Resources.

