Governor Hutchinson to give State of the State Address to Arkansas General Assembly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will give his State of the State Address Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to members of the Arkansas General Assembly at the State Capitol.

Hutchinson is expected to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution.

The governor will also talk about other obstacles the state has faced and challenges to overcome in the coming months.

You can watch the stream live in the video player on this page.

