Governor Hutchinson announces emergency declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Laura

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday afternoon that he has issued an emergency declaration in anticipation of flooding and damages likely to occur during Hurricane Laura.

Governor Hutchinson said with the emergency declaration, he is allocating $250,000 from emergency floods to help with the preparation.

The governor said his is expecting sustained high winds, flooding as well as downed trees and powerlines.

Hutchinson said in preparation, search and rescue teams are on standby and the Emergency Operations Center has been activated. This means the Emergency Operations Center is acting on two current emergencies.

