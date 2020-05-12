Governor Hutchinson announces cease and desist order will be issued for Fort Smith concert venue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that the Arkansas Department of Health issued a cease and desist order against a concert venue in Fort Smith.

Travis McCready, a country-rock singer, was scheduled to perform Friday at Temple Live.

This is three days before the state directive about indoor venues such as theaters, areas and stadiums could reopen.

Governor Hutchinson said there were a couple of different issues with the venue’s plans.

One was the timing, according to the governor.

The governor also said the venue planned on having about 250 people in attendance. The directive limited indoor venues to fewer than 50 people.

The governor also said the venue had to have their plan approved by ADH, and it was not.

Governor Hutchinson said the cease and desist is an official, legal directive.