Gov. Parson signs 13 bills total for 2021 legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As of July 14, 2021, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed 13 pieces of legislation into law for the 2021 legislative session, according to a press release by the Office of Gov. Parson.

Below are the 13 bills he signed into law this session:

SB 26:

This bill would charge protesters for blocking a public street or highway.

It also increases the penalties for those who endanger first responders from responding to a call.

The measure adds a “bill of rights” for law enforcement by protecting officers who are under investigation. It would allow them to be notified of the alleged violation and who would be conducting the investigation.

SB 49:

It established new watercraft and waterway regulations and eliminated safety inspections for new vehicles.

SB 53:

The bill banned law enforcement from using chokeholds and from having sexual relations with someone who is being held in jail.

It also relaxed requirements for Kansas City Police Officers allowing them to live within 30 miles of response time, on the Missouri side.

Plus, the bill creates a penalty for those who use the internet to threaten or harass a police officer or their family will be charged.

HB 69:

This changes record-keeping requirements for those who buy gold, silver, or platinum.

It was made to help prevent thefts.

HB 72:

The bill establishes several days and a state monument. The days are Law Enforcement Appreciation Day as the first Friday in May, creates Pioneering Black Women’s Day on March 26th and establishes The Gateway Arch as the state monument.

SB 120:

It makes sure National Guard service members are given interviews for state government positions.

The bill also promotes the state’s resources available for veterans and creates the Purple Star Campus for K-12 schools.

The Purple Star Campus supports military-connected children as they relocate to new schools because a parent’s change in duty station, according to the Military Child Education Coalition.

HB 297:

It allowed college student-athletes to earn compensation for their name, image or likeness.

The bill also expanded the use of 529 education saving plans.

It also requires the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to create a state plan for Career and Technical Education.

HB 349:

This bill creates a Missouri Employment Scholarship Accounts Program.

The program allows certain nonprofits to raise funds and in exchange for the donations, give tax credits up to 100% of their donation amount.

The scholarship can be used for other things than tuition, like transportation, tutors and school supplies.

SB 86:

This prohibits the contribution or expenditure of public funds for a variety of political causes and changes provisions related to Missouri Employment Scholarship Accounts.

HB 369:

The legislation makes the penalties for releasing feral hogs tougher and any landowner will not be responsible for damage, injury or loss caused by a prescribed burn unless proven negligent.

HB 432:

This bill makes changes to the Office of Childhood.

It clarifies wage requirements for sheltered workshops and establishes a right to unpaid leave for victims of domestic or sexual violence and their caregivers.

SB 520:

This established memorial highways throughout Missouri.

HB 557: