JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady will travel to Germany and the Netherlands later this month for a trade mission, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

Parson will be overseas July 23-30 for his fourth trade mission since taking office. Germany and the Netherlands are considered to be key trade partners for Missouri, exporting nearly $679 million and $223 million in goods respectively last year.

“International trade is important to Missouri’s success, and we look forward to meeting with business leaders in Germany and the Netherlands to expand our opportunities,” said Gov. Parson in an announcement Wednesday. “Germany and the Netherlands are home to world-class companies, including many already growing in our state. Our goal is to strengthen these relationships while promoting Missouri as an ideal location for additional investment.”

The trade mission will include stops in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, Germany, in addition to Amsterdam and the Hague, Netherlands. Gov. Parson plans to meet with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders and aims to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

Parson said the goal of the trip is to strengthen relationships, thank current partners and promote Missouri as a strong business location.