Gov. Parson orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of Missouri National Guard Major

JEFFERSON, Mo. – Governor Parson has ordered all Missouri and U.S. flags at government buildings to fly half-staff Friday in honor of Missouri National Guard Major Joshua W. Kolden.

Major Kolden passed away from a traffic accident while serving in Missouri April 13.

“We are eternally grateful to Major Kolden for his years of devoted and faithful service to Missouri, the National Guard, and our nation,” Governor Parson said. “Teresa and I extend our thoughts and prayers to Major Kolden’s family and friends as they mourn this tragic loss.” 

Major Kolden is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Spartan Shield, and Operation Inherent Resolve. 

