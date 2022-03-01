JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Parson announced Tuesday that the Missouri Capitol dome in Jefferson City will be lit in blue and yellow from March 1 until March 4.

“Starting tonight, we will light the Capitol dome blue and yellow to show that Missouri stands with the people of Ukraine and the defense of democracy,” Governor Parson said. “In the face of unprovoked Russian aggression, Ukrainians refuse to back down or cower to a dictator. Missouri stands with and supports Ukraine, as the world again learns that freedom is not free. Democracy is a threat to power-hungry oppressors, and for that same reason, we must always protect it. Teresa and I continue to pray for the people of Ukraine, all innocent lives put in harm’s way, and a quick resolution to peace that protects the sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine.”

“We join the rest of the nation and the world in expressing our condemnation of the attacks on Ukraine and this Russian assault on democracy,” said Dean Plocher, Missouri House of Representatives Majority Leader. “We are proud that the Capitol dome will shine blue and yellow, showing that Missourians stand in solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine as they fight against Putin’s tyranny.”