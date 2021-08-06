Gov. Parson begs Missourians get vaccinated as state triples long-haul ambulances

Missouri Governor Mike Parson prepares to sign HB 66, allowing first responders to live outside of city limits, in St. Louis on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Parson, who is just back to work following testing positive for COVID-19, signed the legislation that has been in effect since 1973. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is tripling the number of mutual aid ambulances in order to provide long-haul patient transfers in order to help reduce COVID caseloads at hospitals across the state.

Governor Mike Parson said 30 ambulances and more than 60 trained personnel will start arriving throughout five state regions Friday, August 6. They are expected to start transporting patients by Saturday, and they will operate until September 5.

“The ambulance strike teams we positioned in Springfield have been extremely effective in helping save lives and ease the pressure on local hospitals,” Parson said.

These new ambulance strike teams are in response to a request made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The 30 teams include 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, and five specialty care ambulances.

Ambulance teams from Arkansas were in southwest Missouri. They are heading home now. The 10 Arkansas ambulances logged more than 53,000 miles on 223 patient transports.

“Delta is the most aggressive and transmissible variant of COVID-19, and it is more important than ever to take advantage of the highly effective vaccines,” Governor Parson said. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccinations are free and available across the state, often with no appointment necessary, and vaccinated Missourians will have their shot at $10,000 cash or $10,000 toward an education saving account. Enter at mostopscovid.com/win.”