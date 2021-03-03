Gov. Hutchinson says he will sign Arkansas ‘Stand Your Ground,’ Voter ID bills

STORY UPDATE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson says he will sign a bill bringing a “stand your ground” law to the state of Arkansas.

The measure, Senate Bill 24, passed through both chambers of the Arkansas legislature after first failing to make it through the committee process earlier in the session.

Supporters of the bill say it strengthens self-defense rights, while opponents have derided it as “a license to kill.”

Hutchinson made the announcement while speaking with reporters Wednesday, noting that previous comments by law enforcement opposing the measure had been addressed with this version of the bill.

The governor also announced that he would be signing

House Bill 1112, legislation that would tighten procedures around voters casting provisional ballots and remove the ability for voters without a state-issued ID to cast a ballot after signing a sworn statement.

This restriction of voting rights is just one seen around the country following the November 2020 election.

**************************************************************

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will be holding a “pen and pad” meeting with reporters Wednesday afternoon as he weighs signing a pair of hotly-contested new bills.

The first measure, Senate Bill 24, is the “stand your ground” legislation which passed through both chambers after first failing to make it through the committee process earlier in the session.

Supporters of the bill say it strengthens self-defense rights, while opponents have derided it as “a license to kill.”

The second measure, House Bill 1112, is legislation that would tighten procedures around voters casting provisional ballots, removing the ability for voters without a state-issued ID to cast a ballot after signing a sworn statement.

This restriction of voting rights is just one seen around the country following the November 2020 election.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and can be seen in a video player on this page.