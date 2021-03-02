Gov. Hutchinson set to give Arkansas COVID-19 update as new vaccines roll out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update Tuesday on Arkansas’s response to COVID-19 and vaccine numbers after a week that has seen continued increases in doses administered and drops in active cases.

Hutchinson announced Friday that emergency orders covering the response to COVID-19 would be extended into March while also lifting some regulations with a move toward “guideline” status, noting that fines and other penalties would no longer apply.

The state’s mask mandate will remain in place through March 31, though Hutchinson outlined a plan where the mandate could be lifted if positive test numbers remain under certain levels.

Hutchinson also said Arkansas will receive a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccines later this week.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Monday that there were 94 new cases of COVID-19, moving the total number of cases during the pandemic to 322,509. There were also seven deaths, adding to the 5,250 since the pandemic began.

The governor’s press conference will be available in the media player at the top of this page beginning at 1.30 p.m.