GOP tirade against Democratic leader caps Kansas session

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Getty images

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A marathon legislative session in Kansas ended early Friday with two Republican senators denouncing the Democratic leader who accused them of racism over their treatment of the state’s Hispanic labor secretary.

The dispute stems from an email Anthony Hensley of Topeka sent Wednesday to Sens. Gene Suellentrop and Rob Olson after they berated Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia during a May 14 meeting about the unemployment system.

Suellentrop called it a “vile, vulgar accusation.” Olson says the Senate should discipline Hensley. Hensley sat silently through the criticism and left shortly after the session ended.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now