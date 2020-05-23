GOP tirade against Democratic leader caps Kansas session

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A marathon legislative session in Kansas ended early Friday with two Republican senators denouncing the Democratic leader who accused them of racism over their treatment of the state’s Hispanic labor secretary.

The dispute stems from an email Anthony Hensley of Topeka sent Wednesday to Sens. Gene Suellentrop and Rob Olson after they berated Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia during a May 14 meeting about the unemployment system.

Suellentrop called it a “vile, vulgar accusation.” Olson says the Senate should discipline Hensley. Hensley sat silently through the criticism and left shortly after the session ended.