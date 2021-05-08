GOP-led Missouri House votes to create ‘Rush Limbaugh Day’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has voted in favor of creating “Rush Limbaugh Day.”

The GOP-led House on Thursday tacked the provision on another bill, which then passed the chamber. Several Missouri state lawmakers have proposed honoring the late Limbaugh every Jan. 12, his birthday.

The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

Supporters say Limbaugh was a conservative icon worthy of the honor and opponents slammed his rhetoric as divisive.