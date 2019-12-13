GM to make ‘major announcement’ at Missouri factory

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– Gov. Mike Parson along with Sen. Roy Blunt are scheduled to meet with the President of General Motors for a major announcement Friday morning at the Wentzville Assembly Plant. They are expected to announce details of the plant expansion that was agreed upon earlier this year, which helped to bring an end to a five-week-long labor strike.

Parson offered GM a $50 million tax credit if the company promised to invest in the eastern Missouri plant. The tax breaks would be spread out over the next ten years and depend on how many jobs the plant retains during that period. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the investment could total over $1.5 billion.

The factory has about 4,600 workers.

Missourinet will be covering Friday’s press conference and will have more on the story afterwards.

