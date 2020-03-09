Girl Scouts’ sale of 4 Illinois camps prompts complaints

by: The Associated Press

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (AP) — The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are selling four camps for $3.4 million and closing them by year’s end.  

The move, announced last month, has prompted complaints from Girl Scouts and their leaders. They say the camps are ideal places to try outdoor activities like archery hard to do elsewhere.  

One facility, Camp Butterfly, is near Farmington, Missouri. The others are including near Effingham, Worden and Edwardsville. Organization officials say camp usage has declined and the closure is due to financial reasons.

