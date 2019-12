Ak. — A seven-year-old Arkansas girl meets the flight crew that saved her life.

The crew lifted Rosalyn from a deadly crash to the children’s hospital back in October.

A drunk driver hit her family head-on killing her mom, father, and big sister.

After a miraculous recovery, the crew wanted to see her again before Christmas.

They gave her a tour of the helicopter, took her on a shopping spree, and gave her a necklace with angel wings, representing her family.