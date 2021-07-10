Girl dies after being swept away in Missouri flood

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 12-year-old girl swept away by flooding in St. Louis has died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the girl was riding in a car on Interstate 70 near St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Saturday when the vehicle was swept into a large concrete storm drain.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley says the driver and two other children were able to escape the car. But 12-year-old Alyeya Carter was swept into the drain. Searchers found her body hours later. The National Weather Service warned there could be more flash flooding through Sunday, most likely north of Interstate 70.