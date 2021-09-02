Gay history exhibit removed from museum at Missouri Capitol

The Missouri State Capitol building at sunset on May 3, 2021.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A state senator is demanding to know why an exhibit on the gay rights movement in Missouri was removed from the state Capitol.

Sen. Greg Razer, a Democrat from Kansas City, is the only openly gay member the of the Missouri Senate. He said the exhibit was removed this week from the Missouri State Museum in the Capitol.

That came after a legislative aide for state Rep. Mitch Boggs, a Republican from La Russell, posted pictures of the exhibit on Facebook and questioned why it was being displayed.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources confirmed the exhibit was removed but didn’t say who made that decision.