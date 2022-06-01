SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $4.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, a new record high.

That price is eight cents more compared to this day last week and is $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

St. Louis drivers are paying the most on average at $4.45 while drivers in Kansas City and Springfield are paying at least $4.09 per gallon.

According to AAA Gas Prices, the national average for regular unleaded is $4.67, which is seven cents more compared to this day last week $1.63 more than the price per gallon this time last year.

“Conditions are ripe for another jump in pump prices after the EU agreed to ban Russian oil exports creating new supply constraint concerns,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “As long as crude oil prices remain elevated, so too will prices at your local gas station.”

According to AAA, elevated crude oil prices, which account for 50-60% of what drivers pay at the pump, continue to be a driving factor behind the higher cost for gas. Crude oil jumped to $117 per barrel, its highest price in three months, on the heels of an announcement from European Union (EU) leaders to ban a portion of Russian oil exports.

AAA Gas Prices says Missourians are paying the 6th lowest gas price average in the country. Drivers in California are paying the most at $6.19 on average.