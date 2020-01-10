Galloway vows to grow Medicaid if elected governor

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Auditor Nicole Galloway_1447762399868.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway says she would support expanding Medicaid eligibility if she’s elected governor.

The candidate on Thursday praised a bipartisan plan spearheaded by Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and a top Republican lawmaker that would expand government health coverage in the neighboring state. Galloway says she would follow suit if voters elect her over Republican Gov. Mike Parson in November.

Missouri advocates are trying to put a Medicaid expansion proposal on the November ballot.

Parson has said he would support expansion if it’s approved by voters.

