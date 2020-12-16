Future Missouri law enforcement required to learn police U.S. police history in basic training

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri law enforcement academies will begin teaching students the history of minority communities in the United States and the founding of policing from the founding of the nation through the present thanks to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission.

“I believe providing this training in the history of policing for Missouri officers can help create a better understanding of some of the underlying reasons for conflict and distrust that can exist between law enforcement and minority communities, and can help create better relations going forward,” said POST Commissioner and Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill.

Hill was a member of the POST subcommittee that spent the last two months studying the issue. The decision to teach future law enforcement was approved by POST on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The two-hour curriculum is under development and will become mandatory at Missouri’s 20 law enforcement basic training academies when it’s ready.

POST said officers will need at least 600 hours of basic training before becoming an officer.