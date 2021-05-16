Free fishing days coming to Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— If you haven’t got around to buying a fishing permit in Missouri this year then you’re in luck next month for a couple days.

Free fishing days in Missouri will take place June 12 and June 13. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, anyone may fish in Missouri on these days without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during the free fishing days in Missouri, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep.

Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.