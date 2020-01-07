Franklin County man on parole charged with kidnapping

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KPLR)– The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 24-year-old Zachary R. Strube for the following offenses: Kidnapping, domestic assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Friday, January 3rd in the 1500 block of Highway K in the St. Clair area of the county.

Authorities say a 28-year-old woman escaped from a residence Strube was staying at when she ran to a neighbor house asking for help calling 911.

When deputies arrived they found the woman had been beaten and burned on multiple locations of her body. The victim told the deputies that Strube, her boyfriend, had held her captive for 2 days beating and torturing her.

Deputies tried to talk to Strube several times as he tried to exit the home, but he closed and locked the doors to the house.

After several attempts to arrest Strube failed, a warrant was issued for a parole violation and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was able to take Strube into custody without incident.

Strube is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.