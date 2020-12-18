Fourth person charged with murder over Mountain Home case

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Along with the three people charged over the body found in a burned vehicle in Mountain Home, Arkansas, 35-year-old Ashley Nicole Hendricks has been arrested with a bond set at $500,000.

Ashley Nicole Hendricks

Hendricks is from Fayetteville, Arkansas, and is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police said Hendricks was taken into custody by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI around 4:38 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock said the victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now