Fourth person charged with murder over Mountain Home case

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Along with the three people charged over the body found in a burned vehicle in Mountain Home, Arkansas, 35-year-old Ashley Nicole Hendricks has been arrested with a bond set at $500,000.

Ashley Nicole Hendricks

Hendricks is from Fayetteville, Arkansas, and is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police said Hendricks was taken into custody by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI around 4:38 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock said the victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.