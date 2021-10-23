Four teens seriously injured in rollover crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo.– Four teens were seriously injured on Friday after a single-vehicle rollover crash left all occupants ejected from the vehicle.

At about 6:30 p.m., four teens, ages 15,16,17 and 18 were traveling on County Road 170 outside of Carthage.

The vehicle then lost control and traveled off the right side of the road, striking an embankment and fence which caused the vehicle to overturn. None were wearing seatbelts, and all were thrown out of the vehicle.

The 16, 17 and 18-year-olds were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. The 15-year-old was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. All sustained serious injuries.