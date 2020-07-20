Four men struck by lightning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department confirmed that four individuals were struck by lightning near Marquette Park around 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening and were transported to the hospital.

A group of men gathered at Marquette Park to play soccer a few hours before the storm started. Residents in the area say that they come every Sunday and usually hang out at the park after they are done playing.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident told FOX 2 that the lightning bolt struck one man directly and the others were impacted by the force. She says all four fell to the ground but two eventually were able to stand up and begin performing CPR on the one who was directly hit.

Medics arrived at the scene shortly after. As of now, we know that one individual is in critical condition. We do not know the status of the other three men.