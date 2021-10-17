Fort Smith officer in surgery after attack, 3 dead, ASP investigate officer-involved shooting

UPDATE 10/17/21 2:15 p.m.: Around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, October 17, Fort Smith Police Department received a 911 call reporting a disturbance on Tilles Ave.

A FSPD officer arrived on the scene and found Christofer Conner, 40, beating a 15-year-old male in the face and head with a brick.

The officer ordered Conner to stop and after Conner initially appeared to comply, the officer approached him with handcuffs.

Conner took out what police describe as an “edged weapon,” and sliced the officer’s throat.

The officer fired two shots at Conner, killing him.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. He reportedly sustained multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Police were able to later identify the child as Conner’s son.

After the encounter with Conner, officers found another victim and evidence of a violent attack inside a home at 2819 Tilles Ave.

Julia Marie Moore, 42, was found dead inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

A five-year-old child was also found in the home and taken to safety.

That child is now in the custody of family members.

Police Chief Danny Baker credits officers’ quick response for saving the young child’s life.

The injured officer underwent emergency surgery and is currently in stable condition recovering at an undisclosed location.

Neighbors told KNWA/FOX 24 that this kind of activity is not typical of the neighborhood and were shocked by what happened Sunday morning.

UPDATE 10/17/21 1:55 p.m.: Watch Fort Smith Police Department’s press conference on the officer-involved shooting in the player below.

