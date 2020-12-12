Fort Leonard Wood soldier passes away from unknown causes

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A Fort Leonard Wood soldier died at the Lake Regional Medical Center in Osage Beach, Missouri, the week of Dec. 6.

According to the public affairs office of Fort Leonard Wood, there is no confirmed cause of death for the soldier.

To take precautions, the military base tested everyone for the virus within the deceased soldier’s unit. The testing resulted in a large number of individuals testing positive.

Those who tested positive are now in isolation to prevent spreading of COVID-19.