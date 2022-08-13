SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- For the first time in more than 20 years, Fort Leonard Wood opened its gates to the public for their ‘meet your army’ and back-to-school bash.

For a chance to connect with the army and learn about all the things they do on the base. Families and community members had the chance to watch live demonstrations, take part in hands-on activities and see military vehicles and robotics.

All as a way for the community to be able to get to know the people in the uniforms.

“It’s definitely awesome to have the community here and involved because they get to get a new perception. Number one, how the military especially being a drill sergeant, they kind of get to see that like, hey, we’re humans,” said Drill Sergeant, Savannah St. Germain. “It really puts a person behind the title.” and have some fun while learning all the different aspects of the army.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and they also gave a way back to supplies to the families that came out. They said with the turnout and feedback they got today, they hope to do this again in the near future.