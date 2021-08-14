Former Missouri high school teacher facing sex crime charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Oak Grove High School teacher is facing several felony charges after he allegedly sent pornographic videos to students and tried to persuade a student to have sex with him.

Jackson County prosecutors say 27-year-old Ethan Grumke is charged with stalking, attempting to make sexual contact with a student and furnishing pornographic material.

Court records indicate the investigation began when Oak Grove school and police officials learned Grumke had sent videos to female students.

Prosecutors say Grumke admitted to the school officials that he sent the videos. Grumke, who no longer works for Oak Grove, was arrested Friday in Colorado.