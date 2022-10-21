DIAMOND, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A judge sentenced a former drug treatment counselor to life in prison without parole.

Terry Lee Miksell, 66, Diamond, Mo., was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child after a trial last March in federal court.

Investigators said at the time of the offense, Miksell was employed as a counselor at a Purdy, Mo., drug treatment facility and was in a trusted position with the 16-year-old victim and her family. The Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force says Miksell used Facebook Messenger and asked the child to send him sexually explicit images and videos.

He was convicted of one count of producing child pornography and one count of using the internet and a cell phone to induce a child to engage in sexual activity.