Former journalism professor sues University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (Columbia Missourian) — A former journalism professor at the University of Missouri claims in a lawsuit that age and sex bias contributed to her being laid off from the School of Journalism.

Debra Mason alleges in the lawsuit that Journalism Dean David Kurpius ended her employment after the 2017-18 academic year in favor of younger, male faculty. At the time, Mason was 60.

The lawsuit also alleges Kurpius preferred to work with people who didn’t challenge his authority and that he favored males.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the dean’s office declined to comment Wednesday.