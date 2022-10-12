HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A former Howell County deputy has been granted a change of venue for his trial.

Rob Pilkington was charged with sodomy with a victim under the age of 14-years-old.

Pilkington was arrested in November 2021 after allegations of sexually-inappropriate behavior were reported to the Sheriff’s Office. The allegations were forwarded to the Missouri Department of Social Services, and an investigation was conducted.

Court documents say Pilkington had sexual relations with a 13-year-old child on November 24, 2021.

On Tuesday, the judge granted the defendant’s motion for a change of venue. Pilkington’s trial will now be held in Butler County on November 7.