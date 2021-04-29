Former Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman joins fight against human trafficking with HSI Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) stands during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has joined Homeland Security Investigations in the fight to end human trafficking.

After 10 years in the NFL, eight with the Chiefs, Sherman announced on March 4, 2021, that he was retiring from football and was on to the next chapter via a Twitter video.

Welcome to the law enforcement community and we look forward to working with you to #endhumantrafficking @shermanator_42. https://t.co/sbfzKkQtmM — HSI Kansas City (@HSIKansasCity) April 28, 2021

In the clip, the “Sausage” is seen boarding a Homeland Security helicopter while wearing a deputy sheriff vest.

At the time the Pro-Bowler announced his retirement, it was unclear what exactly his “next chapter” was, until HSI Kansas City responded.

Sherman was known for his attention grabbing entrances to training camp each season, and his exit ride into the sunset on a helicopter was a fitting way to end his football career.