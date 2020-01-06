Former Benton County, Arkansas sheriff dies after car crash

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) – Kelley Cradduck, a former Benton County Sheriff, died in a car crash Sunday in Mayes County, Oklahoma 25 miles west of Spavinaw, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Cradduck, 49, of Rogers, was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger southbound on State Highway 82 and went off the road hitting a Chevron sign, small trees and rolling an undetermined amount of times, according to the report.

The pickup truck struck another tree and stopped on the truck’s passenger side.

Cradduck got out of the truck and walked about 220 feet away from the scene to the other side of the road, according to the report.

He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. His body is being held at the Shipmans Funeral Home in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Cradduck was the Benton County Sheriff from 2012 and resigned in 2016.

His resignation came after he was investigated by the FBI on suspicion of tampering with evidence and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge associated with that investigation.

Before Sheriff, Cradduck was a D.A.R.E. instructor and Rogers School Resource Officer.